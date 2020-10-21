Oct. 21 (UPI) -- A little more than a month after their last "skinny" COVID-19 relief package failed in the Senate -- criticized then by Democrats as a "poison pill" -- Republicans on Wednesday will try to get an updated version through the upper chamber.

The bill would provide greater unemployment benefits, more money for COVID-19 vaccine development and contact tracing, and about $100 billion for schools.

However, it's nearly identical to the measure unanimously rejected last month when Senate Democrats said it didn't do nearly enough to help Americans and businesses, and was riddled with "poison pills."

Wednesday's effort is also expected to fail.

Democrats have sought a larger relief package similar to the $2.2 trillion measure already passed months ago in the House.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Tuesday she and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin are making progress on negotiations for the next round of coronavirus relief, but several GOP Senators have indicated an unwillingness to consider any kind of large package.

News reports say McConnell told caucus members during a closed-door lunch Tuesday that he has urged the White House against striking such a deal with Democrats.

A separate effort by McConnell, who is up for re-election next month, to pass a $250 billion extension for the Paycheck Protection Program on Tuesday also failed as Democrats again rejected the measure as insufficient.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said both measures were "designed to fail" and are purely intended to give "political cover" to vulnerable Republicans facing the Nov. 3 election.

"The truth is, because [McConnell] can't pass anything on the floor, he is resorting to a series of political stunts. That's all. Everyone knows it," he said on the Senate floor Tuesday.

McConnell countered that "Democratic leaders have spent months holding out for a long far-left wish list of non-COVID related priorities and restricting additional aid until they get it."

During the private Senate Republican policy luncheon, USA Today reported, McConnell acknowledged there aren't enough GOP votes to pass a larger relief package and urged the White House to refuse to make a deal.

McConnell expressed concerns that any new deal could interfere with Republicans' timeline for confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court before the election recess.