Oct. 21 (UPI) -- The FBI on Wednesday began investigating emails allegedly sent by the far-right group the Proud Boys seeking to intimidate voters into voting for President Donald Trump.

The threatening emails were first identified by law enforcement and elections officials in Florida and Alaska before being turned over to federal authorities, U.S. officials told The Washington Post.

"You will vote for Trump on Election Day or we will come after you," the emails warned.

The emails also said that the Proud Boys were "in possession of all your information," instructing voters to change their party registration and cast a vote for Trump.

"Change your party affiliation to Republican to let us know you received our message and will comply," the emails state. "We will know which candidate you voted for. I would take it seriously if I were you."

Officials in Florida's Alachua County and the Alaska Democratic Party said they were made aware of the emails on Tuesday morning and that the FBI had since become involved in the investigation. The Washington Post also reported instances of individual voters in Pennsylvania and Arizona receiving the emails, seemingly targeting Democrats using digital databases.

"The email appears to be a scam and we will be initiating an investigation into the source of the email along with assistance from our partners on the federal level," Alachua County Sheriff's Office officials said.

The emails show a sender with the address info@officialproudboys.com but Google Cloud spokesman Ted Ladd and Proud Boys Chairman Enrique Tarrio both said the domain was recently dropped from Google Cloud Services, leaving it without a secure host and potentially vulnerable to outside exploitation.

"There is no reason for us to send an email like that. To whoever did this, I condemn these people," Tarrio said, adding he believes the email address was "spoofed."

Some officials have suggested foreign actors may be behind the emails and analysts cited by The Washington Post said metadata gathered from dozens of the messages indicated the use of servers in Saudi Arabia, Estonia, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

Cristopher C. Krebs, director of the Department of Homeland Security's Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, said his office was aware of the emails while tweeting a warning on election-related rumors.

"FACT: Ballot secrecy is guaranteed by law in all states," Krebs wrote. "These emails are meant to intimidate and undermine American voters' confidence in our elections."