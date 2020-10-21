Maxwell's attorneys had argued that unsealing her deposition from a previous case would threaten her chances at receiving a fair trial. File Photo by Rick Bajornas/EPA-EFE

Oct. 21 (UPI) -- Ghislaine Maxwell, an acquaintance of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein who faces sex trafficking charges, can't keep secret a deposition taken four years ago as part of a separate case, a New York City court has ruled.

The Circuit Court of Appeals said in its decision the 418-page deposition must be released, over objections from Maxwell's attorneys that doing so would unfairly influence jurors.

The deposition was part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit from Virginia Giuffre that said Maxwell helped recruit her and other girls years ago when they were minors as part of a large sex trafficking operation that involved Epstein.

The case was settled in 2017, but the Miami Herald sued for the deposition to be unsealed.

The court, which upheld a lower court ruling, said the arguments to keep the deposition secret are "without merit."

A judge in Maxwell's case said Tuesday her deposition will be unsealed "as soon as is practicable."

Maxwell's attorneys have argued that she was forced in the deposition to reveal answers to "numerous personal, sensitive and allegedly incriminatory" questions that would endanger her from receiving a fair trial and further court proceedings.

A billionaire financier and convicted sex offender, Epstein died last year in his New York City jail cell while awaiting charges of sex trafficking involving minors. His death was ruled a suicide.

Federal prosecutors charged Maxwell, 58, in July on several counts related to sex trafficking of minors and perjury. She has pleaded not guilty and has denied she aided Epstein procure underage girls for a sex trafficking operation that catered to rich and powerful figures.