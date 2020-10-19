Oct. 19 (UPI) -- Retailer Target announced Monday it will give more than 350,000 front-line employees $200 bonuses going into the holiday season.

The move marks the third time Target has given workers $200 or more during the COVID-19 pandemic, not including performance bonuses it gave store directors, executives and other leaders in July.

"In a year like no other, I'm proud of what this team has accomplished and grateful for the care and connection they've provided our guests and communities," Target Chief Human Resources Officer Melissa Kremer said in a statement.

"Target's success this year is a direct result of our team members turning our purpose into action and meeting our guests' changing needs day after day."

The company said the bonuses will cost a total of $70 million.

Target said last month it would increase hiring for the holiday season by about 130,000 workers.