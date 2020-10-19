Oct. 19 (UPI) -- There were twice as many pre-orders for Apple's new iPhone 12 in the first 24 hours than there were for last year's model, a top analyst said Monday.

Ming-Chi Kuo of TF International Securities said Apple sold between 1.7 million and 2 million iPhone 12s after the company began taking orders on Friday.

Only two of the four iPhone 12 models were introduced Friday -- the standard and "Pro" versions. Apple will begin taking orders for the "mini" and "Pro Max" on Nov. 6.

In 2014, Apple sold 4 million iPhone 6s in its first 24 hours. That model was the first with a large screen and matched advances made by rivals like Samsung. Apple sold more than 74 million of the iPhones during the final quarter of 2014, a "super-cycle" that remains its best ever sales performance.

Although the smartphone's launch was highly anticipated, Kuo said there's no evidence yet that the iPhone 12 models -- the first with 5G technology -- are producing a similar "super-cycle" event.

Last year, Apple sold about 800,000 iPhone 11s during its first day of orders.