Oct. 18 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden are campaigning on opposite coasts Sunday with just over two weeks to go before November's presidential election.

Trump is scheduled to split time between Nevada and California, both states he lost in his 2016 race against Hilliary Clinton, while Biden is in North Carolina, which Trump won in 2016.

The president is set to begin the day by attending a service at the International Church of Las Vegas before departing to Newport Beach, Calif. Overnight, the president flew from a rally in Janesville, Wis. to Nevada.

In California, Trump will take part in a roundtable with supporters alongside his former ambassador to Germany and former acting director of national intelligence, Richard Grenell.

Trump will then deliver remarks during a fundraiser at the Newport Beach mansion of Palmer Luckey, the 28-year-old founder of Oculus VR and one of California's top Republican donors.

Sunday's fundraiser will also feature a live performance by the beach boys with tickets beginning at $2,800 per person and rising to as high as $150,000 per couple for co-chair status.

In the evening, Trump will return to Nevada to hold a "Make America Great Again" rally in Carson City. Then, he will spend the night in Las Vegas, where he owns a resort.

Biden will appear during an event in Durham, N.C., at 1 p.m. to encourage people to cast their ballots during the state's early voting period, which began on Thursday and runs through Oct. 31.

Sunday will mark Biden's second visit to North Carolina after traveling to Charlotte on Sept. 23 to speak to Black small-business owners about how they have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden said he believes his campaign can still garner support in states like North Carolina while holding smaller, socially-distanced events compared to Trump's large rallies.

"We compete responsibly," he said. "What we don't do is we don't bring about larger crowds where people are cheek to jowl. They're, in fact, breathing on one another, coughing on one another and some people are going to get sick and die."

Biden's running mate, California Sen. Kamala Harris, was originally set to campaign in North Carolina when early voting opened on Thursday but canceled the trip after some of her campaign staffers tested positive for the coronavirus.