Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Rescue workers searching for a hiker missing for nearly two weeks in a Utah national park found the woman alive on Sunday, park officials said.

The Zion National Park said in a release search and rescue crews found Holly Suzanne Courtier on Sunday after park rangers received a tip from a park visitor who had seen the missing 38-year-old woman.

Advertisement

"We are overjoyed that she was found safely today," her family said in a statement. "We would like to thank the rangers and search teams who relentlessly looked for her day and night and never gave up home. We are also grateful to the countless volunteers who were generous with their time, resources and support. This wouldn't have been possible without the network of people who came together."

Courtier was last seen Oct. 6 when she was dropped off by a private shuttle at a parking lot for the park's grotto area, park officials said. She was expected to make an evening shuttle later that day but never arrived, prompting the search effort through the park's 232-square miles.

The park said in the statement that the Washington County Sheriff's Office, K-9 units from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources and Utah Search Dogs Search and Rescue Teams, the Grand Canyon National Park Emergency Service Team and others including volunteers provided support during the search and rescue effort.