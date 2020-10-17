Oct. 17 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will appear at two airport events in Michigan and Wisconsin Saturday as he closes in on the last two weeks of his campaign.

In an air hangar in Muskegon, Mich., at 5 p.m. EDT, Trump will deliver a speech "supporting the American way of life," according to his campaign site.

Later, in Janesville, Wis., Trump will deliver a speech "supporting law enforcement" at the Southern Wisconsin Regional Airport at 6 p.m. CDT.

The president has scheduled daily campaign rallies at airports since being released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for treatment for COVID-19.

Trump has campaigned in the battleground states of Florida, Pennsylvania, Iowa, Georgia and North Carolina, and participated in a town hall in Miami.

Watch Trump's Michigan rally here:

Watch Wisconsin rally here: