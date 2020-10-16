Smoke from fires in Northern California lowers visability of the Bay Bridge and San Francico as viewed from Yerba Buena Island on October 2. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Smoke obscures the view of San Francisco on October 1. The Glass fire 70 miles north of the city continues to burn and high temperatures have led to unhealthy levels of pollution. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Only a chimney remains of a building where fire jumped Highway 29 in Calistoga, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Smoke covers the deserted town of Calistoga, Calif., as the town is under mandatory evacuation with the Glass fire continuing to burn. It has grown to 58,000 acres. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The late afternoon sun glows through the smoke along a ridgeline in Calistoga, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Rows and rows of cabernet Franc grapes are ruined before harvest by the Glass fire on Davis Estates vineyard in Calistoga, Calif., on September 29. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A Cal Fire information officer briefs a journalist on the latest news on the Glass fire. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A chimney stands on a burned out property from the Glass fire along the Silverado Trail in Calistoga, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Cars drive through the smoke along Highway 29 in Calistoga, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The Glass fire has burned over 40,000 acres. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
A sign in an evacuated area warns potential looters in Santa Rosa, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The Glass fire
erupted early September 27 in Napa County, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The rapidly growing Glass fire threatens thousands of homes. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Smoke from the Bobcat fire
envelops the San Gabriel Mountains in Juniper Hills on September 21. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
A sign on the Angeles Crest Highway warns the public about the extreme fire danger in the San Gabriel Mountains. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Burned out cars sit on a property along Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville on September 19. Photo by Terry Schmitt/'UPI | License Photo
Melted vinyl ranch fence lies along Pleasants Valley Road. Photo by Terry Schmitt/'UPI | License Photo
Sawyers with the Billings IA, a Bureau of Land Management Initial Attack crew based in Billings, Mont., take a brief respite before they continue to prepare a road for burnout operations at the August Complex wildland fire in Mendocino National Forest in Willows on September 6. Photo by Spc. Michael Ybarra/U.S. Army | License Photo
A controlled fire created by sawyers with the Billings IA burns wildfire fuel during burnout operations. Burnout involves clearing out easily combustible wildfire fuel such as trees and foliage, helping prevent the fire's spread. Photo by Spc. Michael Ybarra/U.S. Army | License Photo
Flames from the Bobcat fire appear above homes in the foothills of Monrovia on September 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Flames from the Bobcat fire appear above homes where full containment is not expected until October 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The downtown Los Angeles skyline is shrouded in smoke from the Bobcat fire. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
An eerie mixture of fog and smoke casts an orange glow over San Francisco and the Bay Bridge at 10:10 a.m. on September 9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
The Bay Area experienced a record 23rd straight "Spare the Air" day due to the California wildfires. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo
Firefighters monitor hot spots during containment efforts on the Creek fire near Shaver Lake on September 9. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties as record temperatures fueled numerous wildfires over the Labor Day weekend. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
High winds blow embers and flames across Highway 168 as the Creek fire rapidly expands near Shaver Lake on September 8. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
Lisa Theis from the KT Lee ranch reunites El Jefe with her other 44 alpacas evacuated from her North Fork ranch to a temporary location in Coarsegold on September 8. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
Diffused sunlight filters through smokey skies from the Creek Fire as alpacas from the KT Lee ranch settle in at a temporary location. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
When the Aqua and NOAA-20 satellites acquired these images on September 7, smoke filled the skies across several states. In a few instances, fires grew so hot that they created pyrocumulus "fire clouds" that lofted columns of smoke several miles into the atmosphere. Thick smoke triggered warnings of unhealthy air quality in the region. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo
Firefighters exit a property, preparing to load up their hose after putting out spot fires in Boulder Creek. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
The remains of a burnt home and vehicles as the CZU Lightning Complex fire continues to burn in Boulder Creek on August 21. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo
A firefighter keeps a eye on a back fire to burn off fuel near a home in Boulder Creek. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo