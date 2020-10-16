A firefighter keeps a eye on a back fire to burn off fuel near a home in Boulder Creek. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

The remains of a burnt home and vehicles as the CZU Lightning Complex fire continues to burn in Boulder Creek on August 21. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Firefighters exit a property, preparing to load up their hose after putting out spot fires in Boulder Creek. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

When the Aqua and NOAA-20 satellites acquired these images on September 7, smoke filled the skies across several states. In a few instances, fires grew so hot that they created pyrocumulus "fire clouds" that lofted columns of smoke several miles into the atmosphere. Thick smoke triggered warnings of unhealthy air quality in the region. Photo courtesy of NASA | License Photo

Diffused sunlight filters through smokey skies from the Creek Fire as alpacas from the KT Lee ranch settle in at a temporary location. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Lisa Theis from the KT Lee ranch reunites El Jefe with her other 44 alpacas evacuated from her North Fork ranch to a temporary location in Coarsegold on September 8. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

High winds blow embers and flames across Highway 168 as the Creek fire rapidly expands near Shaver Lake on September 8. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in five counties as record temperatures fueled numerous wildfires over the Labor Day weekend. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Firefighters monitor hot spots during containment efforts on the Creek fire near Shaver Lake on September 9. Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

The Bay Area experienced a record 23rd straight "Spare the Air" day due to the California wildfires. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

An eerie mixture of fog and smoke casts an orange glow over San Francisco and the Bay Bridge at 10:10 a.m. on September 9. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The downtown Los Angeles skyline is shrouded in smoke from the Bobcat fire. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Flames from the Bobcat fire appear above homes where full containment is not expected until October 15. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Flames from the Bobcat fire appear above homes in the foothills of Monrovia on September 11. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A controlled fire created by sawyers with the Billings IA burns wildfire fuel during burnout operations. Burnout involves clearing out easily combustible wildfire fuel such as trees and foliage, helping prevent the fire's spread. Photo by Spc. Michael Ybarra/U.S. Army | License Photo

Sawyers with the Billings IA, a Bureau of Land Management Initial Attack crew based in Billings, Mont., take a brief respite before they continue to prepare a road for burnout operations at the August Complex wildland fire in Mendocino National Forest in Willows on September 6. Photo by Spc. Michael Ybarra/U.S. Army | License Photo

Burned out cars sit on a property along Pleasants Valley Road in Vacaville on September 19. Photo by Terry Schmitt/'UPI | License Photo

A sign on the Angeles Crest Highway warns the public about the extreme fire danger in the San Gabriel Mountains. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

A sign in an evacuated area warns potential looters in Santa Rosa, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The Glass fire has burned over 40,000 acres. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Cars drive through the smoke along Highway 29 in Calistoga, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A chimney stands on a burned out property from the Glass fire along the Silverado Trail in Calistoga, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

A Cal Fire information officer briefs a journalist on the latest news on the Glass fire. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Rows and rows of cabernet Franc grapes are ruined before harvest by the Glass fire on Davis Estates vineyard in Calistoga, Calif., on September 29. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

The late afternoon sun glows through the smoke along a ridgeline in Calistoga, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Smoke covers the deserted town of Calistoga, Calif., as the town is under mandatory evacuation with the Glass fire continuing to burn. It has grown to 58,000 acres. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Only a chimney remains of a building where fire jumped Highway 29 in Calistoga, Calif. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Smoke obscures the view of San Francisco on October 1. The Glass fire 70 miles north of the city continues to burn and high temperatures have led to unhealthy levels of pollution. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Smoke from fires in Northern California lowers visability of the Bay Bridge and San Francico as viewed from Yerba Buena Island on October 2. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Tens of thousands of homes and businesses in Northern California were without electricity early Friday after a statewide utility curtailed power transmission due to heightened wildfire danger.

Pacific Gas and Electric turned off power to tens of thousands of customers this week as hot, dry and windy weather made conditions ripe for wildfires triggered by faulty electrical equipment.

Original estimates had called for as many as 53,000 customers in 24 counties to be affected, mostly affecting areas in and around San Francisco Bay and the northern Sierra Nevada foothills.

By early Friday, more than 30,000 remained without power. Essentially all of those customers will have their power restored by the end of the day, PG&E said in an update.

Weather conditions improved Thursday, allowing the utility's meteorology team to issue "all clear" notices to some of the affected areas. Electric crews began visual inspections of power lines in those areas as the first step toward restoration.

Since the beginning of the year, 8,500 wildfires have burned more than 4 million acres in California, killing 31 people and destroying more than 9,200 structures, according to state fire officials.

Power lines have been a frequent source of wildfires in California.

State authorities investigated this week whether PG&E equipment might have caused the deadly Zogg Fire, which killed four people and destroyed more than 200 structures in Shasta County, north of San Francisco.