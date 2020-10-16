Former Mexican Secretary of Defence Salvador Cienfuegos (L) and former Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto watch a parade in Mexico City, Mexico, in 2017. Mexico said late Thursday that Cienfuegos was arrested by U.S. authorities at the Los Angeles International Airport. Photo by Sashenka Gutierrez/EPA-EFE

Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The Mexican government said U.S. authorities have arrested a former Mexican defense minister at the Los Angeles International Airport.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard tweeted late Thursday that Gen. Salvador Cienfuegos, who was the nation's defense minister under former President Enrique Pena Nieto from 2012 to 2018, had been detained at LAX.

Advertisement He sido informado por el Embajador Christopher Landau de los Estados Unidos que el ex Secretario de la Defensa Nacional, Gral. Salvador Cienfuegos Zepeda, ha sido detenido en el Aeropuerto de Los Angeles, California.— Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) October 16, 2020

"The consul in Los Angeles will be informing me of the charges in the next few hours," he said. "We will offer the consular assistance to which he is entitled. I will keep you posted."

The minister said he was informed of the 72-year-old general's detention by U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Christopher Landau.

This story is developing.