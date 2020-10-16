Oct. 16 (UPI) -- The presidential campaign of former Vice President Joe Biden raised a record $383 million for the month of September -- topping the Trump campaign's haul by $135 million.

Biden's campaign announced the giant figure late Wednesday, which surpassed even the $364 million it raised in August -- which had also set a record for the most money ever raised by a candidate in a single month.

"To every person who chipped in a few dollars last month -- thank you," Biden tweeted. "I'm incredibly humbled."

Re-election communications director Tim Murtaugh tweeted Thursday that President Donald Trump's campaign raised $248 million for the month.

Trump's total was $37 million more than its August haul.

By comparison, Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton raised $154 million in September 2016.

Biden's campaign said it has $432 million in cash on hand compared to $251 million for Trump's.

Biden's campaign also outraised Trump's by $150 million in August, which occurred shortly after he announced that California Sen. Kamala Harris would join him on the Democratic ticket.

The Democratic challenger has used some of the money to buy television ads in Republican-strong states like Texas, Nebraska and Iowa.

ActBlue, the Democratic Party's payment system, handled $1.5 billion in the third quarter, including $758 million in September alone, signaling a flood of donations at the grassroots level.

The Republican system, WinRed, processed $623 million for the quarter.