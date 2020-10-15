Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump will appear Thursday night in a town hall event scheduled to compete with one held for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on another network.

The president's event will begin at 8 p.m. EDT on NBC and will last 1 hour. Today show host Savannah Guthrie will moderate at Miami's Perez Art Museum.

NBC announced the event Wednesday to coincide with ABC's town hall for Biden at the same time. Both events are taking place when the two presidential contenders were supposed to be taking part in their second debate.

The town hall-style debate was canceled after Trump refused to participate because of format changes. The Commission on Presidential Debates made the event virtual after Trump tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month.

"I'm not going to waste my time on a virtual debate," Trump said. "The commission changed the debate style and that's not acceptable to us."

For Trump's event, Guthrie will be positioned at least 12 feet away from the president. The event will abide by recommended distancing guidelines, the network said. The audience will be required to wear masks, answer a symptoms questionnaire and submit to a temperature check beforehand.

Dr. Clifford Lane, clinical director at the National Institutes of Health, told NBC News in a letter that he and Dr. Anthony Fauci have reviewed Trump's recent medical data and determined "with a high degree of confidence" that the president is "not shedding infectious virus."

