Oct. 15 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump released a plan Thursday to address government promotion and protection of key critical and emergency technologies against competitors like China and Russia.

The National Strategy for Critical and Emerging Technologies outlines plans to secure a U.S. advantage in fields like artificial intelligence, energy, quantum information science, communications and networking technologies, semiconductors, military and space technologies.

"As our competitors and adversaries mobilize vast resources in these fields, American leadership in science and technology is more important now than ever, and is vital to our long-term economic security and national security," a senior administration official told reporters in a conference call.

The administration's plan draws a national strategy for the United States to maintain advantages in critical and emerging technologies against state-sponsored plans from China and Russia, which have dedicated large sums of money to boost their technology fields.

"The United States will not turn a blind eye to the tactics of countries like the People's Republic of China and Russia, which steal technology, coerce companies into handing over intellectual property, undercut free and fair markets, and surreptitiously divert emerging civilian technologies to build up their militaries," the office of press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a statement.

The plan includes developing the highest-quality science and technology workforce in the world and reducing regulations, policies and bureaucratic processes that slow innovation and industry growth. It also aims to lead in development of global technology norms, standards and governance models that reflect democratic values and interests.

The strategy calls on private-public collaborations and encourages state and local governments to adopt similar actions.

"The [plan] lays the foundation for the United States to continue to turn ideas into innovations, to transform discoveries into successful commercial products and companies, and to protect and enhance the American way of life for many years to come," McEnany's office said.