Image of recalled Peloton PR70P bike pedals, announced by the company Thursday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Consumer Safety Commission

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Peloton Interactive announced Thursday it is voluntarily recalling PR70P clip-in pedals on its popular bikes because of a risk for the axle to break.

The recall, done with the cooperation of the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, affects pedals sold from July 2013 to May 2016 that are out of warranty.

Advertisement

"These pedals can break unexpectedly during use, which may result in injury," Peloton said in its recall statement. "If you bought your bike between July 2013 and May 2016 and have never replaced your pedals, you may still have PR70P pedals fitted on your bike."

The pedal can be identified with the "Peloton" name molded into the pedal's body. An orange Peloton symbol and white lettering spelling Peloton are also printed on the top of the cleat binding.

"Peloton has received 120 reports of pedal breakages and 16 reports of injuries," Peloton said. "Of those, five injuries required medical care, such as stitches to the lower leg. Peloton recommends that members change their Peloton Bike pedals annually. No other pedals are affected by this recall."

Peloton said those with the pedals should stop using them immediately. Those with the machine can call 844-410-0141 for more information about the recall.