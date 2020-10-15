Oct. 15 (UPI) -- Another 900,000 American workers have filed new unemployment claims, the Labor Department said in its weekly report Thursday.

The department listed the total at 898,000 new claims for the week ending Oct. 10, an increase of 53,000 over the previous week. It also revised the prior week's claims up by 5,000.

The unemployment rate in the United States is 6.8%, it noted, a decrease of nearly 1%.

Analysts had expected about 830,000 new claims.

The department said there were 10 million continuing claims, which lag initial claims by a week.

The rise in claims likely reflects a surge of layoffs in the U.S. airline industry early this month. Airlines that had received federal funding in the spring were barred from laying off workers until Oct. 1.

Earlier this month, the department said the U.S. economy added 660,000 jobs for the month of September.