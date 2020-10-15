A man holds a QAnon conspiracy flag while walking over the All Black Lives Matter mural in Hollywood, Calif., on August 22. The QAnon conspiracy, without evidence, accuses Hollywood actors of engaging in crimes against children. File Photo by Christian Monterrosa/EPA-EFE

Oct. 15 (UPI) -- The House intelligence committee will hold a hearing Thursday to examine the spread of misinformation and conspiracy theories online.

The hearing, titled "Misinformation, Conspiracy Theories, and 'Infodemics': Stopping the Spread Online" will begin at 1:30 p.m. EDT.

The panel expressed concern for exploring misinformation and conspiracy beliefs on social media and elsewhere on the Internet amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the nearing Nov. 3 election.

"Recent trends in the spread and reach of misleading or unfounded claims online have the unsettling potential to come to a head after Election Day -- particularly if the certified outcome is unknown or contested in the ensuing days and weeks," the committee wrote in a statement.

The panel said the hearing will discuss methods that different conspiracy and misinformation narratives interact online, the role social media platforms play in spreading and preventing such content, how foreign actors take advantage of misinformation online, steps the U.S. government and private sector should take in response and implications about "social and political discourse" beyond the 2020 election.

"Although the seeds for many conspiracies and misinformation narratives -- ranging from baseless QAnon posts, to dangerous coronavirus skepticism and denialism, to falsehoods about mail-in ballots -- are often homegrown and amplified by American voices, the propaganda and covert influence machines of foreign adversaries have nonetheless repeated and amplified them in the service of strategic interests," the committee noted.

Thursday's hearing comes after the House voted to condemn QAnon, a conspiracy theory that claims the world elites maintain a "Satanic child-murdering sex cult," that President Donald Trump is working to bring to justice.

Trump himself has been flagged by both Facebook and Twitter in recent months for spreading misinformation, including a claim last weekend that he's now "immune" from COVID-19.

Trump spent several days in the hospital and under constant medical observation and took multiple drugs, including at least one that's not yet been approved by federal regulators, after he was diagnosed with the coronavirus disease.

The hearing will feature testimony from Dr. Joan Donovan, research director on at the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics, and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School; Wilson Center disinformation fellow Nina Jankowicz; Cindi Otis, vice president of the Alethea Group and Melanie Smith, head of analysis at Graphika Inc.

