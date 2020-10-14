Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett answers questions on the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 13. Pool Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wears a face mask designed like the Texas flag as Barrett appears before the committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Barrett refused to answer questions about her opinion of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion. "It would be wrong for me to do that as a sitting judge," she said. Pool Photo By Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks with a tweet displayed from President Donald Trump during the hearing. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo
Barrett told the committee members she would be able to set aside her own strong religious beliefs and rule with impartiality on all legal matters presented to the high court. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Cruz speaks during the hearing. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo
Barrett sits in front of her family. Pool photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo
Barrett removes her face mask when she returns from a break. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., (R) speaks at the hearing. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Barrett introduces members of her family to the committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Her husband, Jesse Barrett (R), and son John Peter sit behind her. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Graham (L) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speak before the hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Barrett delivers her opening remarks on October 12. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Barrett, 48, removes her mask to speak. Pool Photo by Win McNamee//UPI | License Photo
Barrett's youngest daughter, Juliet Barrett (L), stands with her father, Jesse Barrett, behind the judge. The Barretts have seven children. Pool Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo
Barrett is sworn in for the hearing. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
The hearings are expected to last four days. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Ranking Judiciary Committee member Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., said Barrett's nomination is a threat to the Affordable Care Act. A challenge to the healthcare law is to go before the Supreme Court in November. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who is running for vice president, speaks via video during Monday's hearing as Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., listens. Harris criticized the decision to hold the hearing during the coronavirus pandemic. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo
Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., defended the decision to go ahead with Barrett's confirmation hearings as a constitutional duty. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
Sen. Mazie Hirono, D-Hawaii, wears a face mask depicting Ginsburg at Monday's hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in support of Barrett's nomination. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in support of Barrett's confirmation. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo
Barrett goes to the U.S. Capitol to meet with Republican senators ahead of her confirmation hearing on October 1. Pool Photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI | License Photo
Barrett (L) meets with Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, on September 30. Democrats have refused
to meet with Barrett, citing opposition to moving ahead with her confirmation so close to the Nov. 3 presidential election. Pool Photo by Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo
Barrett (L) listens as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., answers reporters' questions before a meeting in the Mansfield Room of the Capitol on September 29. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo
Barrett, 48, has seven children
under age 20. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo
Barrett (L) meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vowed to push ahead with her confirmation. The move follows his refusal to grant the same courtesy to President Barack Obama's nominee after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia before the 2016 election. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo
Demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign walk to the Hart Senate Office Building on September 29 as Barrett meets with Senate Republicans. The group was demonstrating against her nomination. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo
From left to right, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Barrett, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows escort Barrett to the Senate for meetings. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo
Barrett and Pence walk up the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Barrett (C) meets with Pence (L) and McConnell. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo
Barrett (L) walks to the White House Rose Garden as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court on September 26. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo
Trump is nominating Barrett to fill the vacancy left by Ginsburg's death
on September 18. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo
If confirmed, Barrett will be Trump's third appointment to the Supreme Court and the fifth woman to serve. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo