If confirmed, Barrett will be Trump's third appointment to the Supreme Court and the fifth woman to serve. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) walks to the White House Rose Garden as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court on September 26. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (C) meets with Pence (L) and McConnell. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Barrett and Pence walk up the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Barrett, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows escort Barrett to the Senate for meetings. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign walk to the Hart Senate Office Building on September 29 as Barrett meets with Senate Republicans. The group was demonstrating against her nomination. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vowed to push ahead with her confirmation. The move follows his refusal to grant the same courtesy to President Barack Obama's nominee after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia before the 2016 election. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) listens as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., answers reporters' questions before a meeting in the Mansfield Room of the Capitol on September 29. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Barrett goes to the U.S. Capitol to meet with Republican senators ahead of her confirmation hearing on October 1. Pool Photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in support of Barrett's confirmation. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in support of Barrett's nomination. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., defended the decision to go ahead with Barrett's confirmation hearings as a constitutional duty. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who is running for vice president, speaks via video during Monday's hearing as Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., listens. Harris criticized the decision to hold the hearing during the coronavirus pandemic. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Ranking Judiciary Committee member Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., said Barrett's nomination is a threat to the Affordable Care Act. A challenge to the healthcare law is to go before the Supreme Court in November. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The hearings are expected to last four days. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett is sworn in for the hearing. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Barrett's youngest daughter, Juliet Barrett (L), stands with her father, Jesse Barrett, behind the judge. The Barretts have seven children. Pool Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

Graham (L) and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., speak before the hearing. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Her husband, Jesse Barrett (R), and son John Peter sit behind her. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett introduces members of her family to the committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett removes her face mask when she returns from a break. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett sits in front of her family. Pool photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Barrett told the committee members she would be able to set aside her own strong religious beliefs and rule with impartiality on all legal matters presented to the high court. Pool Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., speaks with a tweet displayed from President Donald Trump during the hearing. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Barrett refused to answer questions about her opinion of the 1973 Roe vs. Wade ruling that legalized abortion. "It would be wrong for me to do that as a sitting judge," she said. Pool Photo By Tom Williams/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, wears a face mask designed like the Texas flag as Barrett appears before the committee. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett answers questions on the second day of her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on October 13. Pool Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will return for more questioning from lawmakers Wednesday in the third day of her Senate confirmation hearings.

Barrett underwent 11 hours of questions from members of the Senate judiciary committee on Tuesday as Democrats tried to pin down her views on controversial issues including abortion and the Affordable Care Act, while Republicans praised her qualifications for the high court.

All 22 members of the committee will again be allotted 30 minutes each to question Barrett on Wednesday as the hearings draw closer to the panel's scheduled vote on her nomination on Thursday.

Day 3 of the Barrett hearings will begin at 9 a.m. EDT.

Barrett is expected to be confirmed along party lines in committee. If approved, her nomination would move to the full Senate for a final vote, where she needs a simple majority to become a Supreme Court justice.

Barrett was challenged repeatedly on Tuesday by Democrats to voice an opinion on the landmark 1973 abortion case, Roe vs. Wade, and whether she agreed with her late mentor, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, that it was "decided wrongly."

Barrett was also asked multiple times about the ACA -- including her past criticisms of Chief Justice John Roberts' 2012 ruling to uphold the law. Democrats voiced fears that Barrett could be the pivotal vote in a case brought by Republican state officials seeking to dismantle the ACA, which they say could strip insurance coverage for 20 million Americans during a pandemic.

Barrett consistently declined to answer questions on past or potential future rulings.

Senate Republicans spent Tuesday defending Barrett's qualifications for the Supreme Court and praised her devout Catholic faith and personal story as a mother of seven children who has carved out a high-powered legal career.

Monday, the first day of her confirmation process, Barrett and members of the panel gave opening statements.