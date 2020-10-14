Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett testified in the Senate Wednesday that while "no one is above the law," she warned that the high court has no power to force a U.S. president comply with its orders.
Asked by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., during a second day of questioning at her Senate confirmation hearing if a sitting president could defy the court's will by simply refusing to obey its orders, she answered, "the Supreme Court can't control what the president obeys."
The justices "can't do anything to enforce our own judgments," she added, noting that the court "relies on the other branches to react to its judgments accordingly."
Queried by Leahy if a president can pardon himself for a crime, Barrett replied that the question was impossible to answer because it has never been litigated.
"It's not one in which I can offer a view," she said.
Her testimony came on the third overall day of confirmation hearings for Barrett, President Donald Trump's nominee to replace the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court.
Tuesday, she was questioned for 11 hours as Democrats tried to pin down her views on controversial issues including abortion and the Affordable Care Act, which Democrats fear will be struck down with Barrett as a justice of the high court.
Sen. Charles Grassley, R-Iowa, on Wednesday called Democrats' focus on the ACA "a distraction," citing Barrett's earlier testimony that she "has no agenda" to dismantle the healthcare law and has never made any commitments to anyone, including Trump, to eliminate it.
Each of the 22 committee members were again allotted 30 minutes Wednesday to question Barrett, as the hearings drew closer to the panel's scheduled vote on her nomination Thursday.
Wednesday's hearing opened with praise from committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., for her "historic" nomination.
"This is the first time in American history that we have nominated a woman who is unashamedly pro-life and embraces her faith without apology, and she's going to the court. A seat at the table is waiting on you."
Graham hailed Barrett for performing at Tuesday's hearing under tough questioning from Democrats opposed to her nomination.
Senate Republicans have praised her devout Catholic faith and personal story as a mother of seven children who has carved out a high-powered legal career.
"I'm highly confident that you would judge every American based on their case, not the law of Amy," Graham said.
Barrett is expected to be confirmed along party lines in committee. If approved, her nomination would move to the full Senate for a final vote, where she needs a simple majority to become a Supreme Court justice.
Barrett was challenged repeatedly on Tuesday by Democrats to voice an opinion on the landmark 1973 abortion case, Roe vs. Wade, and whether she agreed with her late mentor, Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, that it was "decided wrongly."
Barrett was also asked multiple times about the ACA -- including her past criticisms of Chief Justice John Roberts' 2012 ruling to uphold the law. Democrats voiced fears that Barrett could be the pivotal vote in a case brought by Republican state officials seeking to dismantle the ACA, which they say could strip insurance coverage for 20 million Americans during a pandemic.
Barrett on Tuesday declined to answer questions on past or potential future rulings.
Monday, the first day of her confirmation process, Barrett and members of the panel gave opening statements.