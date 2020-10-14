Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Barron Trump, the 14-year-old son of President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19, but has since tested negative, first lady Melania Trump revealed Wednesday.

The first lady announced her son's infection with the virus in a statement detailing her personal experience with the illness.

The the president and first lady tested positive for the novel coronavirus Oct. 1, and at the time, the family said Barron tested negative.

"My fear came true when [Barron] was tested again and it came up positive," Melania Trump wrote in her statement. "Luckily he is a strong teenager and exhibited no symptoms. In one way I was glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together. He has since tested negative."

The first lady said she experienced a "roller coaster" of symptoms with the virus, including body aches, cough, headaches and fatigue. She said she chose a "more natural route" in terms of her treatment, focusing on taking vitamins and eating healthy foods.

President Trump, meanwhile, was hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md., for three days after experiencing some breathing troubles. Doctors treated him with an experimental antibody cocktail by Regeneron and remdesivir, an antiviral originally created to treat the Ebola virus.

When President Trump returned to the White House after his hospitalization, the first lady revealed efforts made at the residence to protect workers, including housekeepers, butlers, chefs and florists.

In addition to installing sanitation and filtration systems at the residence and the homes of workers, the Trump family issued a mask mandate for workers in the executive mansion, implemented daily testing for those in direct contact with the family, hired additional medical support and hired a well-being consultant to focus on mental health concerns. After the Trumps tested positive for the virus, workers were required to wear full personal protective equipment.

The three members of the Trump family are among several people linked to the White House who have tested positive for the coronavirus in recent days. Many attended a Rose Garden event in which the president announced his nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court.

Scenes from the White House as coronavirus hot spot White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern speaks to members of the White House press corps about the status of President Donald Trump's health as he recovers from coronavirus outside of the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A sign indicating there will be no White House events is seen in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Members of the White House press corps work outside the briefing room. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Signs related to the coronavirus pandemic are posted for members of the White House press corps -- where the windows were open to let in fresh air -- in the Brady briefing room on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A woman who organized signed cards wishing the Trumps well during their coronavirus recovery speaks to a groundskeeper outside the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo People sign get well cards for the Trumps. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A man wearing a face mask speaks to a group of visitors outside the White House. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A member of the cleaning crew wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant in the lower press area of the White House on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A member of a cleaning crew disinfects the Brady briefing room for possible COVID-19 contamination. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The president removes his face mask as he returns to the White House after three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Trump looks out the window of Marine One as he returns to the White House from the hospital on Monday evening. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo White House staff are seen wearing protective face masks ahead of Trump's departure from the White House for the hospital on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Trump boards Marine One to go to the hospital. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany prepares to take off her protective mask prior to a TV interview outside the West Wing on Friday. She later tested positive for the virus and began working remotely. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo The president introduces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court during a ceremony at the White House on September 26. Several people who attended the event, including senators and Trump staffers, later tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo