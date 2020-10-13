If confirmed, Barrett will be Trump's third appointment to the Supreme Court and the fifth woman to serve. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) walks to the White House Rose Garden as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court on September 26. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Barrett and Pence walk up the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Barrett, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows escort Barrett to the Senate for meetings. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign walk to the Hart Senate Office Building on September 29 as Barrett meets with Senate Republicans. The group was demonstrating against her nomination. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vowed to push ahead with her confirmation. The move follows his refusal to grant the same courtesy to President Barack Obama's nominee after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia before the 2016 election. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) listens as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., answers reporters' questions before a meeting in the Mansfield Room of the Capitol on September 29. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

Barrett goes to the U.S. Capitol to meet with Republican senators ahead of her confirmation hearing on October 1. Pool Photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in support of Barrett's confirmation. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators rally in front of the Supreme Court in support of Barrett's nomination. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., defended the decision to go ahead with Barrett's confirmation hearings as a constitutional duty. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., who is running for vice president, speaks via video during Monday's hearing as Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., listens. Harris criticized the decision to hold the hearing during the coronavirus pandemic. Pool Photo by Patrick Semansky/UPI | License Photo

Ranking Judiciary Committee member Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif., said Barrett's nomination is a threat to the Affordable Care Act. A challenge to the healthcare law is to go before the Supreme Court in November. Pool Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The hearings are expected to last four days. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Barrett is sworn in for the hearing. Pool Photo by Greg Nash/UPI | License Photo

Barrett's youngest daughter, Juliet Barrett (L), stands with her father, Jesse Barrett, behind the judge. The Barretts have seven children. Pool Photo by Leah Millis/UPI | License Photo

In her opening remarks, Barrett said she would act faithfully and impartially on the high court. Pool Photo by Win McNamee /UPI | License Photo

Supreme Court nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett delivers her opening remarks during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., on October 12. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will answer questions from lawmakers Tuesday on the second day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate judiciary committee.

Barrett will likely field questions on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and her qualifications to sit on the nation's high court following an opening day that illuminated deep partisan divides between her Republican supporters and Democratic opponents on the committee.

Each of the 22 committee members will get 30 minutes to question Barrett on Day 2 of the hearings, set to begin at 9 a.m. EDT.

A second day of questioning will be held Wednesday, followed by a committee vote on Thursday, when Barrett is expected to be confirmed along party lines. If approved, her nomination would move to the full Senate for a final vote, where she needs only a simple majority to be confirmed.

Barrett, 48, vowed in her opening statement on Monday that she would be fair and impartial on the Supreme Court.

Barrett, who has served for three years on U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, praised the late Justice Anthony Scalia, for whom she clerked after graduating from law school, and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who died last month and whom she would replace on the high court.

During her testimony, Barrett sought to allay Democratic concerns that she would be a conservative activist on the high court by saying that she has tried in the 7th Circuit "to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be."

Skepticism was evident among the opening statements from Democratic senators Monday, many of whom focused on how Barrett might rule in an upcoming legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act.

They voiced fears that Barrett could be the pivotal vote in a case brought by Republican state officials seeking to dismantle the ACA, which Democrats say could strip insurance coverage for 20 million Americans during a pandemic.

Republicans have defended their decision to go ahead with Barrett's nomination, despite several GOP members being ill with COVID-19 and the close proximity to the Nov. 3 election.

They praised Barrett as well-qualified and warned against applying a "religious test" to the candidate -- a reference to her devout Catholic faith, which opponents say could lead to bias in consideration of cases challenging the landmark Roe vs. Wade case, which legalized abortion in 1973.