Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett will answer questions from lawmakers Tuesday on the second day of her confirmation hearings before the Senate judiciary committee.
Barrett will likely field questions on abortion, the Affordable Care Act and her qualifications to sit on the nation's high court following an opening day that illuminated deep partisan divides between her Republican supporters and Democratic opponents on the committee.
Each of the 22 committee members will get 30 minutes to question Barrett on Day 2 of the hearings, set to begin at 9 a.m. EDT.
A second day of questioning will be held Wednesday, followed by a committee vote on Thursday, when Barrett is expected to be confirmed along party lines. If approved, her nomination would move to the full Senate for a final vote, where she needs only a simple majority to be confirmed.
Barrett, 48, vowed in her opening statement on Monday that she would be fair and impartial on the Supreme Court.
Barrett, who has served for three years on U.S. 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, praised the late Justice Anthony Scalia, for whom she clerked after graduating from law school, and Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, who died last month and whom she would replace on the high court.
During her testimony, Barrett sought to allay Democratic concerns that she would be a conservative activist on the high court by saying that she has tried in the 7th Circuit "to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be."
Skepticism was evident among the opening statements from Democratic senators Monday, many of whom focused on how Barrett might rule in an upcoming legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act.
They voiced fears that Barrett could be the pivotal vote in a case brought by Republican state officials seeking to dismantle the ACA, which Democrats say could strip insurance coverage for 20 million Americans during a pandemic.
Republicans have defended their decision to go ahead with Barrett's nomination, despite several GOP members being ill with COVID-19 and the close proximity to the Nov. 3 election.
They praised Barrett as well-qualified and warned against applying a "religious test" to the candidate -- a reference to her devout Catholic faith, which opponents say could lead to bias in consideration of cases challenging the landmark Roe vs. Wade case, which legalized abortion in 1973.