Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Sen. Mitt Romney said Tuesday that President Donald Trump and Democrats contribute to "hate-filled" politics.

"I have stayed quiet with the approach of the election. But I'm troubled by our politics, as it has moved away from spirited debate to a vile, vituperative, hate-filled morass that is unbecoming of any free nation -- let alone the birthplace of modern democracy," Romney, R-Utah, said in statement posted to Twitter.

"The president calls the Democratic vice presidential candidate [Kamala Harris] 'a monster;' he repeatedly labels the speaker of the house 'crazy;' he calls for the Justice Department to put the prior president in jail; he attacks the governor of Michigan on the very day a plot is discovered to kidnap her."

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer pointed to Trump as part of the cause of the thwarted kidnapping plot by right-wing militias, which the FBI described as an act of domestic terrorism, saying he has repeatedly encouraged right-wing hate groups and armed militias.

In particular, she pointed to the presidential debate, when Trump told the Proud Boys to "standback and standby." The group is known for its bigotry, white supremacist ties and violent tactics, according to the Anti-Defamation League. Whitmer said the remark was viewed as a rallying cry, and the Proud Boys immediately added the comment to its logo.

In response, Trump said that Whitmer had done a "terrible job" as governor of Michigan.

Romney went onto also denounce Democrats, but placed the blame less on the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden than others.

"Democrats launch blistering attacks of their own -- though their presidential nominee refuses to stoop as low as others," Romney said in the statement. "Pelosi tears up the president's state of the union speech on national television. Keith Olbermann [a Democrat] calls the president a 'terrorist.'"

Romney also blamed left- or right-wing bias in the media for making things worse.

"It's time to lower the heat," Romney continued. "Leaders must tone it down. Leaders from the top and leaders of all stripes: parents, bosses, reporters, columnists, professors, union chiefs, everyone. The consequence of anger leads to a very bad place. No sane person can want that."

Romney was the lone Republican to vote against Trump in his impeachment trial earlier this year, but more recently cleared the path for the president to nominate a replacement for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court by saying he will vote on a Supreme Court nominee.