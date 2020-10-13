Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett told a Senate committee Tuesday that she will be able to set aside her own strong religious beliefs and rule with impartiality on all legal matters presented to the high court.
Asked by Senate judiciary committee Chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., if she can put aside her Catholic beliefs as a Supreme Court justice, Barrett was insistent.
"I can. I have done that in my time on the 7th Circuit," she answered. "If I stay on the 7th Circuit, I'll continue to do that. If I'm confirmed to the Supreme Court, I will do that."
Barrett faced questioning Tuesday from lawmakers on the second day of her confirmation hearings. Monday, she and members of the panel read opening statements and settled procedural matters.
President Donald Trump's third high court nominee is expected to be questioned on numerous topics on Tuesday and Wednesday, including the Affordable Care Act, abortion and her qualifications.
Each of the 22 committee members are given 30 minutes to question Barrett.
A second day of questioning will be held Wednesday, followed by a scheduled committee vote on Thursday. Barrett is expected to be confirmed along party lines. If approved, her nomination would move to the full Senate for a final vote, where she needs only a simple majority to become a Supreme Court justice.
Barrett also vowed in her opening statement on Monday that she would be fair and impartial on the Supreme Court.
The 48-year-old appellate court judge also praised former conservative Justice Anthony Scalia, who died four years ago, as well as the liberal Ruth Bader Ginsberg, whose death last month created the new vacancy on the high court bench.
During her testimony, Barrett sought to allay Democratic concerns that she would be a conservative activist by saying she has tried in the 7th Circuit "to reach the result required by the law, whatever my own preferences might be."
Skepticism was evident among the opening statements from Democratic senators Monday, many of whom focused on how Barrett might rule in an upcoming legal challenge to the Affordable Care Act.
They voiced fears that Barrett could be the pivotal vote in a case brought by Republican state officials seeking to dismantle the ACA, which Democrats say could strip insurance coverage for 20 million Americans during a pandemic.
Democrats also voiced demands that Barrett recuse herself from any cases pertaining to the Nov. 3 election after Trump linked her confirmation with the need for nine justices to decide cases arising from a contested presidential race.
Barrett's participation in any case involving Trump's election "would immediately do explosive enduring harm to the court's legitimacy and to your own credibility," Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said in his opening statement Monday. "You must recuse yourself."
Republicans have defended their decision to go ahead with Barrett's nomination, despite several GOP members being ill with COVID-19 and the close proximity to the Nov. 3 election.
They praised Barrett as well-qualified and warned against applying a "religious test" to the candidate -- a reference to her devout Catholic faith, which opponents say could lead to bias in consideration of cases challenging the landmark Roe vs. Wade case, which legalized abortion in 1973.