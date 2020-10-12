Oct. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump's physician said Monday that the president has tested negative for COVID-19 "on consecutive days" after testing positive for the virus 10 days ago.

White House physician Dr. Sean Conley announced the negative tests in a memo on Monday evening after the White House had repeatedly declined to say whether Trump had tested negative but did not state which days the negative tests were produced.

Conley's memo also noted that laboratory data showed the virus is no longer active in Trump's body.

"Repeatedly negative antigen tests, taken in context with additional clinical and laboratory data, including viral load, subgenomic RNA and PCR cycle threshold measurements, as well as ongoing assessment of viral culture date all indicate a lack of detectable viral replication," he wrote.

Twitter on Sunday flagged a tweet in which the president claimed that he was "immune" to COVID-19 after receiving treatment for the virus for three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three days.

The memo came hours before Trump began a campaign rally in Sanford, Fla., his first public appearance outside the White House since testing positive for the virus.

Bill Stepien, Trump's campaign manager, said he believes the president's return to the campaign trail will be a "big shot in the arm for the campaign" when asked whether he still has the stamina to hold rallies at the same pace he has in the past.

"I've spoken with the President every single day since he entered Walter Reed. He is strong, he is energetic, he is raring to go," Stepien said. "I think is campaign calendar reflects his health and well-being and enthusiasm to get back on the trail."