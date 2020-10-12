Oct. 12 (UPI) -- After four straight days of adding more than 50,000 new COVID-19 cases -- something that hadn't been seen since early August -- the United States saw nearly 45,000 on Sunday, according to updated data Monday.

Research at Johns Hopkins University showed 44,600 new cases and 400 deaths nationwide. Since the start of October, however, both cases and deaths are way up compared to September.

Nationally, the average was about 45,000 per day in September. So far this month, the average is more than 48,000. There were nearly 60,000 new cases on Friday, the most since mid-August.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 7.76 million cases and 214,800 deaths nationwide, according to Johns Hopkins.

Thirty-one states reported a rise in cases last week and five -- Montana, New Mexico, North Carolina, Tennessee and Vermont -- reported a spike of more than 50%. Only Maine, Texas and Washington reported decreases.

Hospitalizations and cases reached record levels over the weekend in North Dakota, which leads the nation in new cases per 100,000 residents, according to Brown School of Public Health.

There are fewer than 20 intensive care beds statewide and just one in Bismarck, state health officials said. North Dakota also saw its second-highest one-day rise in cases.

In Wisconsin, cases surpassed 150,000 and the positivity rate is 26%, officials said. It took just three weeks for the state to go from 100,000 to 150,000 cases.

In Iowa, officials said cases have topped 100,000. There were 50,000 just two months ago.