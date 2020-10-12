Trump poses with Barrett and some of her children at the announcement. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

If confirmed, Barrett will be Trump's third appointment to the Supreme Court and the fifth woman to serve. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) walks to the White House Rose Garden as President Donald Trump announces her as his nominee to the Supreme Court on September 26. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Barrett and Pence walk up the steps of the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Erin Schaff/UPI | License Photo

From left to right, White House counsel Pat Cipollone, Barrett, Vice President Mike Pence and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows escort Barrett to the Senate for meetings. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Demonstrators with the Poor People's Campaign walk to the Hart Senate Office Building on September 29 as Barrett meets with Senate Republicans. The group was demonstrating against her nomination. Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) meets with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has vowed to push ahead with her confirmation. The move follows his refusal to grant the same courtesy to President Barack Obama's nominee after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia before the 2016 election. Pool Photo by Susan Walsh/UPI | License Photo

Barrett (L) listens as Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., answers reporters' questions before a meeting in the Mansfield Room of the Capitol on September 29. Pool Photo by Chip Somodevilla/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Appeals Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett goes to the U.S. Capitol to meet with Republican senators ahead of her confirmation hearing on October 1. Pool Photo by Caroline Brehman/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Congressional hearings for the confirmation of federal appellate judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court begin Monday -- a process that could give conservatives a 6-3 advantage in the judicial branch.

The Senate judiciary committee hearing is slated to begin at 9 a.m. and will continue through Thursday. A vote by the full Senate could come as soon as next week, though it's expected Democrats will ask for a holdover to delay the vote about a week.

Advertisement

President Donald Trump nominated Barrett to replace Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Sept. 18 of pancreatic cancer at the age of 87.

Republicans are eager put Trump's replacement on the bench before the election and/or before the start of a new congressional term, but Democrats say the nomination process should be treated the same way Congress handled the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell blocked President Barack Obama's nomination of Merrick Garland after Scalia died nine months before the election four years ago. McConnell and other Republicans said that because it was an election year, U.S. voters should have a say in which president gets to nominate the new justice.

The vacant seat on the Supreme Court bench creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity, according to conservatives, to change the bench makeup from its split of five conservative justices and four liberal ones to a more conservative 6-3 majority.

A new justice would need a simple majority vote in the Senate for confirmation.

RELATED Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett meets with Senate Republicans

Republicans have 53 votes in the Senate to Democrats' 47, and Vice President Mike Pence could break a tie. Moderate Republican senators hold crucial votes, including Collins, Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, and Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

There was some concern whether a COVID-19 outbreak linked to the White House event announcing Barrett's nomination would complicate the confirmation process. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., have each tested positive for the virus.

Both Tillis and Lee are on the judiciary committee, but can participate in the confirmation hearings remotely. Votes by the committee and the full Senate, though, would require their physical presence.

RELATED Trump nominates conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace RBG

Barrett, 48, who grew up in Metairie, La., is a devout Catholic who opposes abortion. She was nominated to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017 after 15 years of teaching law at the University of Notre Dame, where she also earned her law degree. She clerked for Scalia and considers him a mentor.

Barrett and her husband, Jesse Barrett, have seven children under 20; two were adopted from Haiti and one has Down syndrome. They live in South Bend, Ind.

The New York Times reported in 2017 that Barrett is a member of People of Praise, a small Christian group that requires a loyalty oath to a personal adviser. She is also a member of the conservative Federalist Society.

During her Senate confirmation hearing to the appeals court in 2016, Barrett was grilled about her past statements about religion.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D- Calif., said, "I think in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you, and that's of concern."

Feinstein's remark prompted conservative backlash.

Democrats fear Barrett's faith will lead to bias in consideration of cases challenging to Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion.