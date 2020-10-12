Oct. 12 (UPI) -- The Oakland Zoo said it has taken in two more mountain lion cubs rescued from wildfires in California.

On Sunday, the California zoo said the two unnamed female cubs had lost their mother in the Zogg fire, located in Shasta County.

In the video posted alongside the announcement, the cubs are seen receiving medical checkups and treatment from staff.

The zoo said it plans to introduce the two cubs to Captain Cal, a male mountain lion cub who was also orphaned by the Zogg fire and placed into the zoo's care early this month.

Capt. Cal, who was rescued by a firefighter in late September, was severely burned by the Zogg fire and has been receiving treatment from the Oakland Zoo Veterinary Hospital.

"Captain Cal remains bright and active, and has a great appetite," the zoo said Friday in an update on the weeks-old cub's condition. "We are working as hard as we can to keep improving his condition!"

The Zogg fire erupted on Sept. 27 and as of Sunday night had burned 56,338 acres and was 99% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

California this fire season has seen more than 8,000 blazes burned more than 4 million acres, Cal Fire said.