Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is set to sign legislation Monday that would "clean the slate" for certain residents with prior criminal offenses.

The package of bills establishing an automatic system for clearing criminal records without an application passed 29-8 in a roll call vote in September, along with companion bills.

Lawmakers who supported the "clean slate" bill said it could change the lives of thousands with a criminal past and remove barriers to employment, housing and other opportunities.

Under the bill, the state will set up a process within a two-year window to allow certain misdemeanors to be automatically expunged seven years after a sentence, and certain felonies will be expunged after 10 years.

One of the bills would simplify the process for expunging marijuana offenses committed before Dec. 6, 2018, when cannabis was legalized for recreational use.

The legislation does not apply to any violation related to human trafficking, assaultive crime or serious misdemeanor that is punishable by imprisonment of 10 years or more.

Whitmer, who authorities say was the target of a recent kidnapping plot by members of armed Michigan militias, was expected to sign the bills Monday afternoon.

A recent University of Michigan study found that wages increased more than 20% for those whose criminal records were expunged.