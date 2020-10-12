Oct. 12 (UPI) -- As the controversial confirmation process for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett opened in the Senate Monday, Democrats underscored warnings that there will be serious consequences for the Affordable Care Act if she's approved.

Barrett, a federal appellate judge, was nominated to the bench by President Donald Trump last month after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democrats have been staunchly opposed to Trump filling the vacancy so close to the election -- the same argument Republicans used four years ago to block President Barack Obama's nominee, Merrick Garland.

Sens. Diane Feinstein of California, the ranking Democrat on the Senate judiciary committee, and Patrick Leahy of Vermont said previous remarks by Barrett about the landmark healthcare law make it likely she will vote to strike it down in a case that will be heard not long after the Nov. 3 election.

"Healthcare coverage for millions of Americans is at stake in this nomination," Feinstein said.

A case before the court on Nov. 10 includes an 18-state coalition led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton that seeks to overturn the ACA. It argues the law was rendered unconstitutional by Trump's 2017 tax overhaul, which removed the individual mandate -- a provision Republicans say was the only constitutional basis for the law.

"The president has promised to appoint justices who will vote to dismantle that law," Feinstein said. "The bottom line is this: There have been 70 attempts to repeal the ACA, but clearly the effort to dismantle the law continues."

Leahy, appearing remotely on Monday, said Barrett's confirmation would be "catastrophic" for about 20 million Americans who rely on the ACA to pay for medical care and prescription drugs.

Leahy held a photo of a wheelchair-bound Vermont nurse who he said worries about losing her coverage.

"Look at this person... they're scared, judge Barrett," he said. "They're scared that your confirmation would rip from them the very healthcare protections that millions of Americans have fought to maintain."

Committee chairman Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., opened the hearing by defending the decision to move forward with the hearings so close to an election, saying the Senate is "is doing its duty constitutionally" -- even though he said multiple times after Garland was blocked that Republicans would never nominate a justice in an election year.

Republicans are eager put Trump's replacement on the bench before the Nov. 3 election, but Democrats argue hat the nomination process should be treated the same way the Senate handled the vacancy created by the death of Associate Justice Antonin Scalia in 2016.

The vacant seat on the Supreme Court bench creates a once-in-a-generation opportunity, according to conservatives, to change the bench makeup from its split of five conservative justices and four liberal ones to a more conservative 6-3 majority.

Barrett needs just a simple majority vote in the Senate for confirmation. Previously, Supreme Court nominees required a minimum of 60 votes to be confirmed, but Senate Republicans changed the rule in 2017 to pass Trump's first nominee, Neil Gorsuch, in the face of universal Democratic opposition.

Republicans presently have 53 votes in the Senate to Democrats' 47, and Vice President Mike Pence could break a tie. Moderate Republican senators hold crucial votes, including Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah.

The judiciary committee hearing will continue through Thursday and a vote by the full Senate could come as soon as next week, though it's expected Democrats will ask for a holdover to delay the vote about a week.

While some appeared before Monday's hearing remotely, votes by the committee and the full Senate would require all senators' physical presence.

Barrett, 48, who grew up in Metairie, La., is a devout Catholic who opposes abortion. She was nominated to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in 2017 after 15 years of teaching law at the University of Notre Dame, where she also earned her law degree. She clerked for Scalia and considers him a mentor.

Barrett and her husband, Jesse Barrett, have seven children under 20; two were adopted from Haiti and one has Down syndrome. They live in South Bend, Ind.

Barrett is a member of People of Praise, a small Christian group that requires a loyalty oath to a personal adviser. She is also a member of the conservative Federalist Society.

During her Senate confirmation hearing to the appeals court in 2016, Barrett was grilled about her past statements about religion.

Feinstein said, "I think in your case, professor, when you read your speeches, the conclusion one draws is that the dogma lives loudly within you, and that's of concern."

Feinstein's remark prompted conservative backlash.

Democrats fear Barrett's faith will lead to bias in consideration of cases challenging to Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion, as well as the ACA.

