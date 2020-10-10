Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced Saturday that doctors discharged him after a weeklong hospitalization for COVID-19 treatment.

Christie didn't offer any details about his health in his tweet announcing his release.

"I am happy to let you know that this morning I was released from Morristown Medical Center," he said. "I want to thank the extraordinary doctors & nurses who cared for me for the last week. Thanks to my family & friends for their prayers. I will have more to say about all of this next week."

Christie announced his hospitalization Oct. 3, the same day he learned about his coronavirus diagnosis.

It's unknown where, exactly, he picked up the virus, but he's one of several officials sickened in an outbreak linked to the White House.

He, along with former counselor Kellyanne Conway, and campaign manager Bill Stepien, helped President Donald Trump prepare for his first debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, which was held Sept. 29. All four tested positive for the virus less than one week later.

Trump also was hospitalized for three days at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center last weekend. He and his doctor said he's feeling better and he expects to resume public events later Saturday, with a speech to supporters at the White House.

Scenes from the White House as coronavirus hot spot White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern speaks to members of the White House press corps about the status of President Donald Trump's health as he recovers from coronavirus outside of the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A sign indicating there will be no White House events is seen in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Members of the White House press corps work outside the briefing room. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Signs related to the coronavirus pandemic are posted for members of the White House press corps -- where the windows were open to let in fresh air -- in the Brady briefing room on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A woman who organized signed cards wishing the Trumps well during their coronavirus recovery speaks to a groundskeeper outside the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo People sign get well cards for the Trumps. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A man wearing a face mask speaks to a group of visitors outside the White House. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A member of the cleaning crew wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant in the lower press area of the White House on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A member of a cleaning crew disinfects the Brady briefing room for possible COVID-19 contamination. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The president removes his face mask as he returns to the White House after three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Trump looks out the window of Marine One as he returns to the White House from the hospital on Monday evening. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo White House staff are seen wearing protective face masks ahead of Trump's departure from the White House for the hospital on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Trump boards Marine One to go to the hospital. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany prepares to take off her protective mask prior to a TV interview outside the West Wing on Friday. She later tested positive for the virus and began working remotely. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo The president introduces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court during a ceremony at the White House on September 26. Several people who attended the event, including senators and Trump staffers, later tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo