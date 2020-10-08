Regeneron said its antibody cocktail diminishes the ability of mutant viruses to escape treatment. Image by Felipe Esquivel Reed/Wikimedia Commons

Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Biotechnology company Regeneron has requested emergency use authorization from federal regulators for a COVID-19 antibody treatment.

The REGN-COV2 treatment is a combination of two antibodies that's designed to "block infectivity" of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

Advertisement

"The two potent, virus-neutralizing antibodies that form REGN-COV2 bind non-competitively to the critical receptor binding domain of the virus's spike protein, which diminishes the ability of mutant viruses to escape treatment and protects against spike variants that have arisen in the human population," the company said in a statement.

Regeneron, which asked the Food and Drug Administration for the emergency authorization, said it has doses available for 50,000 patients and will have enough for another 300,000 in the coming months.

"If [emergency use authorization] is granted the government has committed to making these doses available to the American people at no cost and would be responsible for their distribution," the company added.

President Donald Trump took a dose of the Regeneron cocktail last week after he tested positive for COVID-19, even though it hasn't been approved by the FDA.

Regeneron said if its request is approved, it will distribute the treatment in the United States and partner Roche will distribute overseas.