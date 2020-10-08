Oct. 7 (UPI) -- The man who sold the AR-15 used to shoot 32 people in a Texas shooting spree last summer pleaded guilty Wednesday to selling it without a license, prosecutors said.

Marcus Anthony Braziel, 45, of Lubbock, Texas, pleaded guilty Wednesday afternoon before U.S. District Judge James Wesley Hendrix to selling without a license the weapon to Seth Aaron Ator on Oct. 8, 2016, some three years before Ator fired it at random from a vehicle as he drove through the cities of Odessa and Midland, killing seven people and injuring 25 others.

The shooting spree began on Aug. 31, 2019, when Ator opened fire on police after being pulled over for a routine traffic stop. It would end miles later where police shot and killed Ator out front of an Odessa movie theater.

"If you're a firearms dealer -- whether you're selling out of a brick-and-mortar store, in your basement or online -- you must ensure that a background check is conducted on your purchases," U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox said in a statement. "As this case makes clear, dealing firearms without a license isn't some obscure, technical violation. It is unlawful to conduct that has real-world impact and the potential for devastating results."

The Justice Department said Braziel sold Ator the gun without running background checks that would have showed Ator was legally prohibited from possessing firearms as he had been deemed "mentally defective." Prosecutors said that Ator sought out Braziel after his request to buy a gun from a sporting goods store was rejected following required background checks.

Braziel admitted in the plea document that he routinely purchased firearm firing mechanisms which he altered with milling equipment to produce firearms that he would sell from the parking lot of a local sporting goods store or out of a garage for up to $200 in profits.

Prosecutors said that in a four-year span, Braziel had inadvertently sold guns to four people prohibited from firearm ownership, including a convicted felon, a man indicted for a felony, an immigrant illegally in the United States and Ator. Braziel said in the court documents that he used Armslist.com to find buyers for his wares.

In the plea deal, Braziel was also charged with one count of submitting a false tax return and admitted to concealing from the Internal Revenue Service the money he earned from the sale of weapons.

"This plea shows that people engaged in the business of manufacturing and selling firearms must do so lawfully to prevent prohibited persons from acquiring them," Jeffrey Boshek, II, special agent in charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said in a statement.

