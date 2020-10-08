Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Wahington, D.C.'s health department and nine other localities on Thursday called on people who attended a Sept. 26 event at the Rose Garden and others close to the White House to get tested for COVID-19.

The health department and officials from the neighboring states of Maryland and Virginia sent a letter urging anyone who has worked in the White House in the past two weeks, attended the event announcing Amy Coney Barrett's nomination to the Supreme Court and/or have come in close contact with either of the other two groups to contact their local health departments for information on testing and the potential need to quarantine.

"Given the growing numbers of positive COVID cases reported from staff working in and near the White House, people who attended the event hosted by the White House on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, and our preliminary understanding that there has been limited contact tracing performed to date there may be other staff and residents at risk for exposure to COVID positive individuals," the letter states.

At least seven people who attended the Rose Garden ceremony have tested positive for COVID-18, including President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and Republican Sens. Mike Lee of Utah and Thom Tills of North Carolina.

Trump's campaign manager, Bill Stepien, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, three of McEnany's deputies and White House senior advisor Stephen Miller have also all tested positive.

President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Monday after three days of treatment from COVID-19 and returned to the Oval Office on Wednesday.

Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, in an update Thursday said the president had "completed his course of therapy for COVID-19" as prescribed by his physicians.

"Since returning home, his physical exam has remained stable and devoid of any indications to suggest progression of illness," Conley said.

Conley also noted that Saturday would mark 10 days since Trump's diagnosis last week, stating he fully anticipates "the president's safe return to public engagements in that time."

The president's return to work after testing positive has caused concern about further spread at the White House with other top advisers reportedly leaving to quarantine at home after testing positive or as a precaution to avoid contracting the virus.

On Thursday, Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, 78, said he had not returned to the White House in just over two months citing its handling of the coronavirus.

"I actually haven't been to the White House since August the 6th because my impression was their approach to handle this was different than mine and what I insisted that we do in the Senate, which is to wear a mask and practice social distancing," he said.

McConnell added that he still holds regular phone conversations with Trump.

Scenes from the White House as coronavirus hot spot White House Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern speaks to members of the White House press corps about the status of President Donald Trump's health as he recovers from coronavirus outside of the West Wing of the White House on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A sign indicating there will be no White House events is seen in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Members of the White House press corps work outside the briefing room. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Signs related to the coronavirus pandemic are posted for members of the White House press corps -- where the windows were open to let in fresh air -- in the Brady briefing room on Wednesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A woman who organized signed cards wishing the Trumps well during their coronavirus recovery speaks to a groundskeeper outside the White House on Tuesday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo People sign get well cards for the Trumps. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A man wearing a face mask speaks to a group of visitors outside the White House. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo A member of the cleaning crew wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant in the lower press area of the White House on Monday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A member of a cleaning crew disinfects the Brady briefing room for possible COVID-19 contamination. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The president removes his face mask as he returns to the White House after three days at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for COVID-19 treatment. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Trump looks out the window of Marine One as he returns to the White House from the hospital on Monday evening. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo White House staff are seen wearing protective face masks ahead of Trump's departure from the White House for the hospital on Friday. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo Trump boards Marine One to go to the hospital. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany prepares to take off her protective mask prior to a TV interview outside the West Wing on Friday. She later tested positive for the virus and began working remotely. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo The president introduces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the Supreme Court during a ceremony at the White House on September 26. Several people who attended the event, including senators and Trump staffers, later tested positive for COVID-19. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo