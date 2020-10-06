Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Three workers were killed and a fourth was injured in the partial collapse of a 15-story building under construction in Houston, officials said.

The Houston Fire Department said in a statement confirming the three deaths that its technical rescue team responded to the building collapse in West Houston on Monday afternoon.

Officials said the injured victim was transferred to a local hospital in stable condition.

HFD Capt. Ruy Lozano told reporters that the collapse occurred in the stairwell between the 13th and 14th floors.

"All we can tell you is that the actual stairwell that collapsed was under construction at the time," he said.

Lozano added 240 construction workers were on the site when the collapse occurred.

Alanna Reed, a spokeswoman with Houston Public Works, said inspectors visited the site earlier Monday for a routine check and found nothing to report. Inspectors also checked the constriction site on Friday, she said, The New York Times reported.

"As far as our structural team was concerned, Harvey Builders was doing everything they were supposed to," she said, referring to the company hired to construct the building for Marathon Oil.

The building was slated to open in the second half of 2021, according to Marathon Oil's website.

In a statement, Marathon Oil said it was "saddened" to learn of the collapse.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to the families of those contractors who were affected and thank the first responders," the statement said. "We have offered our assistance to the building contractors as they respond to this accident."

Harvey Builders said it was working with HFD as it investigates the incident.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with each of the families involved during this difficult time," it said.