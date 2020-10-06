Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Boeing downgraded its long-term forecast on Tuesday, saying it expects the COVID-19 pandemic to affect the aviation industry and demand for new planes for part of the next two decades.

The company said it expects carriers will need a little more than 18,000 aircraft over the next decade, a decline of more than 10% from its outlook last year.

Boeing said between now and 2040, it expects to deliver 43,000 new aircraft -- mostly narrow-body jetliners that primarily fly shorter routes. Last year, the company projected 44,000 deliveries.

Boeing also projected its total market value will by $8.5 billion over the next decade, $200 million lower than its previous forecast.

Boeing Chief Strategy Officer Marc Allen, nonetheless, expressed some optimism in the updated outlook.

"While this year has been unprecedented in terms of its disruption to our industry, we believe that aerospace and defense will overcome these near-term challenges, return to stability and emerge with strength," he said in a statement.

Boeing said the health crisis will continue to "reshape" business operations and require some transformation.

"Boeing is taking action ... to adapt to the new market reality and become more resilient for the long term," it said.