Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Apple announced Tuesday a second fall special event on Oct. 13, teasing it in an invitation with the tagline, "Hi, Speed."

The "Hi, Speed" tagline for the event streamed from Apple Park at 10 a.m. PDT next Tuesday hints at the iPhone 12 with 5G capabilities, marking the first iPhone to connect to the new, ultra-fast wireless network.

Similarly, ahead of its September virtual event, which included the latest Apple Watch, among other new items, the technology company teased the event with a tagline in its invitation, "Time Flies."

Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 12 models at the October event, including a new 5.4-inch iPhone 12, which would be smaller than the iPhone 11 Pro, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max, which would be the largest iPhone ever.

The 5.4-inch iPhone 12 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max are expected to feature dual-lens camera set-ups on the back, and the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone Pro Max will feature triple-lens camera arrays on the back and all-new LiDAR Scanner, which measures distance to surrounding objects up to around 16 feet away.

Apple is planning on a staggered release schedule for the iPhone 12, according to reports, which means some models could potentially not be available until November.

Along with the iPhone 12, some other technology Apple could also possibly announce includes Apple's over-ear headphones that have been rumored for some time, AirTag item trackers, a smaller and cheaper HomePod, and a new Apple TV and Siri Remote.

