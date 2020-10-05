Oct. 5 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 outbreak is intensifying in the Midwest and Rocky Mountain region amid more than 35,000 new cases in the United States, according to new data Monday.

Research at Johns Hopkins University showed there were 35,500 new cases and about 340 deaths nationwide on Sunday. The case figure is a decline since more than 50,000 new cases were recorded on both Friday and Saturday. Friday's figure (54,500) was the highest in almost two months.

There have been significant surges in northern states like Wisconsin and North and South Dakota. Cases have risen about 14% in North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin and more than 20% in Montana, according to The Washington Post.

Since the start of the health crisis, there have been 7.42 million cases and 209,700 deaths in the United States.

Ahead of colder weather and more indoor activity, many parts of the Upper Midwest and Rockies have set new records for cases. Of 12 states that have set record weekly averages, more than half are in the Midwest -- Indiana, Kentucky, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, and North and South Dakota.

Three -- Utah, Montana and Wyoming -- are in the Rocky Mountain West.

In Wisconsin, officials say new cases Sunday fell below 2,000 for the first time in about a week. The state had been averaging 2,400 cases per day and its positivity rate is 17%.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that beds in intensive care units statewide are about 83% full.

In South Dakota, which had the nation's second-highest level of new cases per 100,000 residents last week, the number of positive tests to date surpassed 24,000 Sunday.

In Utah, health officials reported the second-highest daily increase on Sunday. The state's positivity rate is 17% and seven-day average is 1,000 per day. Salt Lake County reported a record number of cases on Sunday.