Oct. 4 (UPI) -- A Myrtle Beach Police officer was killed in a shooting that left another officer injured in South Carolina, officials said.

Patrolman Jacob Hancher was killed after exchanging fire with a man while responding to a domestic call at around 10 p.m. Saturday, Police Chief Amy Prock said. Another officer was taken to a medical facility with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was discovered dead after the shooting and no other injuries were reported.

Prock said Hancher served as a community service officer for four years and a police officer for nearly one year.

"He was a dedicated public servant, who upheld his oath to protect this community and made the ultimate sacrifice," she said. "He cared about the people that he served, served with, and absolutely loved Myrtle Beach."

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting.