Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Actor Thomas Jefferson Byrd was fatally shot over the weekend in Atlanta, authorities said Sunday.

Atlanta police spokesman Anthony Grant said Byrd, 70, died of "multiple gunshot wounds to the back." He was found unresponsive at an Atlanta residence by officers who were responding to a call concerning an injured person at about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, he said.

Police said the case is under investigation.

According to IMDb, the Georgia native has appeared in more than 30 television shows and films, including several directed by Spike Lee, who mourned Byrd's death online.

"I'm so sad to announce the tragic murder our of beloved brother Thomas Jefferson Byrd last night in Atlanta, Georgia," Lee said on Instagram. "May we all wish condolences and blessings to his family. Rest in peace, brother Byrd."

Along with being a film and television actor, Byrd also performed on the stage, receiving a Tony Award nomination for his role in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom in 2003. A movie adaption of the play starring Academy Award-winner Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman, who died in August from colon cancer, is set to be released later this year.

Davis also tweeted her condolences.

"Loved working with you, Byrd. What a fine actor you were," she said. "So sorry your life ended this way. Praying for your family. So very sorry."