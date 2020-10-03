Oct. 3 (UPI) -- At least a dozen people linked to events attended by President Donald Trump over the past week have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

Among the events that appear to be linked to the spread of the virus are the Rose Garden announcement of Amy Coney Barrett as Trump's nominee to the Supreme Court and Tuesday's presidential debate in Ohio.

Sens. Mike Lee, R-Utah, and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., each tested positive after sitting near each other at the Rose Garden event Sept. 26. They both serve on the Senate judiciary committee, which is expected to hold hearings on Barrett's nomination Oct. 12.

Guests at the White House event generally did not socially distance and few wore masks.

Lee and Tillis were among at least seven people attending the event who have since tested positive, including Trump, first lady Melania Trump, University of Notre Dame President the Rev. John Jenkins, former White House counselor Kellyanne Conway and a reporter.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said the senators' diagnoses raised the prospect that several other senators have been an exposed, which could make it difficult to hold in-person hearings for Barrett. Hearings for her confirmation are expected to begin in less than two weeks, less time than the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests that people with or exposed to COVID-19 quarantine.

Barrett tested negative for COVID-19 Friday. Barrett and her husband, Jesse, have recovered from contracting the virus over the summer.

"Our biggest enemy, obviously, is the coronavirus, keeping everybody healthy and well and in place to do our jobs," McConnell said on the Hugh Hewitt radio show, where he also indicated he could expand the use of remote hearings.

McConnell later tweeted that he finished speaking with the president, who was "in good spirits," and that he planned to move "full steam ahead," with the confirmation hearings.

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., have called for Senate udiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham R-S.C., to delay the confirmation hearings, saying that health must take priority.

"There is bipartisan agreement that virtual confirmation hearing for a lifetime appointment to the federal bench is not an acceptable substitute," the two senators said. "It's critical that Chairman Graham put the health of senators, the nominee, and staff first -- and ensure a full and fair hearing that is not rushed, not truncated, and not virtual."

Trump's campaign manager Bill Stepien also tested COVID-19 positive early Saturday, broadening number of COVID-19 cases linked to the White House.

The current outbreak began with the announcement of a positive diagnosis for senior advisor Hope Hicks on Thursday. After he became aware of Hick's positive test, Trump went to a campaign fundraiser in Bedminster, N.J., Thursday evening.

Trump and the first lady tested positive around midnight Thursday. Their son, 14-year-old Barron Trump, tested negative.

COVID-19 symptoms can appear within two to 14 days of exposure, but most often develop within four or five days.

On Tuesday, Trump had his first presidential debate with former Vice President Joe Biden, who tested negative on Friday. Conway, Stepien and Hicks all helped Trump prepared for the presidential debate and each tested positive for the virus.

Jill Biden, who also attended the debate in Cleveland, tested negative.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel was diagnosed with the virus Wednesday and has been experiencing mild symptoms. She was last with the president on Sept. 25, a spokesperson said.

Three White House reporters tested COVID-19 positive Friday, according to a series of memos from the White House Correspondents Association and a number other White House reporters are "self-isolating pending diagnostic testing."

Vice President Mike Pence, and his wife, Karen Pence, tested negative.

Trump was transported to Walter Reed hospital in Maryland on Friday, less than 24 hours after he tested positive for COVID-19.

The president's physician, Navy Commander Dr. Sean Conley said in a memo shortly before midnight Friday that the president is doing "very well."

"He is not requiring supplemental oxygen, but in consultation with specialists we have elected to initiate remdesivir therapy," the memo said. "He has completed his first dose and is resting comfortably."

