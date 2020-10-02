Oct. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks declined at the opening bell on Wall Street Friday following news overnight that President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have COVID-19.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened with a loss of more than 300 points. The S&P 500 was down more than 40 points and the Nasdaq composite declined more than 200.

Late on Thursday, Trump said he was being tested for the covornavirus after a test for former communications officer Hope Hicks came back positive. A short time later, the president said he and the first lady had tested positive.

Vie President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have tested negative.

The market's open follows a report by the Labor Department Friday that said the U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs for the month of September, about 200,000 fewer than many analysts had projected.

Earlier this week, the Commerce Department said in its final second-quarter estimate that the domestic economy declined 31.4% in the period between April and July.