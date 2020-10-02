Oct. 2 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks largely made back some of their earlier loss Friday, ending a volatile day of trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 27,682.81 points, down 0.5% for the day. At its lowest point, the index was at 27,478.

Advertisement

The other major indexes had similar drops hours after President Donald Trump announced he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The S&P 500 closed at 3,248.44 for a 1% drop and the Nasdaq fell to 11,075.02 for a 2.2% drop.

For the week, though, the three indexes finished in the black, with the Dow gaining about 500 points, the S&P gaining about 50 points and the Nasdaq gaining about 160 points.

Late on Thursday, Trump said he was being tested for the covornavirus after a test for former communications officer Hope Hicks came back positive. A short time later, the president said he and the first lady had tested positive.

Vie President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence have tested negative.

The market's open follows a report by the Labor Department Friday that said the U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs for the month of September, about 200,000 fewer than many analysts had projected.

Earlier this week, the Commerce Department said in its final second-quarter estimate that the domestic economy declined 31.4% in the period between April and July.