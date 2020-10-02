Oct. 2 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on major airlines Friday to halt planned furloughs, saying she anticipates an agreement with the White House on the next round of economic stimulus that will provide relief for the struggling carriers.

Pelosi told MSNBC she hopes President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis will help open Republicans to seeing the Democrats' side in the negotiations.

Advertisement

"This kind of changes the dynamic because here they see the reality of what we have been saying all along -- this is a vicious virus," she said.

"I'm optimistic, I'm always optimistic. We always have to find a path, that is our responsibility to do so, and I believe that we will."

Pelosi has locked horns with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows for weeks over a new tranche of stimulus funding to help those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. House Democrats passed their latest version of the HEROES Act on Thursday, which provides $2.2 trillion in aid, about $1 trillion less than their first version of the bill passed in May.

The bill includes restarting $600 in weekly unemployment benefits through January and a second round of $1,200 payments mailed to Americans, as well as a $500 check for dependents. It also sets aside $182 billion for grade schools, $39 billion for post-secondary institutions, $57 billion for childcare support and would add funds to the Paycheck Protection Program.

It also sets aside $25 billion for airlines, whose funding under the previous CARES Act expired this week.

Major airlines said this week they'd immediately begin furloughing tens of thousands of employees -- something they weren't allowed to do until Thursday, under the terms of federal aid they received in the spring -- if they didn't receive a new round of funding.

Pelosi on Friday called on the airlines to delay the furloughs because she believed new funding was imminent.

"The massive furloughs and firings of America's airline workers jeopardize the livelihoods of tens of thousands and threaten to accelerate the devastating economic crisis facing our nation," she said in a statement.

Pelosi said the full Congress will either pass a comprehensive stimulus package or the House will approve standalone legislation helping the airlines. Either option would extend the Payroll Support Program by six months.

Larry Kudlow, director of the National Economic Council, on Friday echoed Pelosi's concern that airlines "need some help."

"Let's find the key points and pass it," he said of the stimulus package.