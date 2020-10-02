Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron will release audio recordings Friday of the grand jury proceedings in the Breonna Taylor case, following a judge's order after a two-day delay.

Cameron must make the recordings available under an order Wednesday from Jefferson County Judge Ann Bailey Smith.

Advertisement

The materials were originally set for release Wednesday, but Cameron was given until Friday afternoon after he asked for more time to redact private witness information.

The recordings should reveal the evidence that jurors used to indict one of three Louisville police officers in the case. Taylor, a Black woman, was shot dead in March during a police drug raid.

Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired this summer, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing bullets into a neighboring home, but none of the three were charged for killing Taylor.

The decision not to file murder charges led to national protests last week and calls from Taylor's family, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and others for Cameron to release the recordings for public examination.

Cameron reluctantly agreed last week, despite what he called "an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the grand jury proceedings" and concerns that doing so "could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool."

RELATED Kentucky AG agrees to release Breonna Taylor grand jury records

One of the jurors filed an unusual motion to release the recordings, citing a public interest in understanding how Cameron interacted with the jury and how indictment decisions were made.

Cameron said last week he never recommended any murder charges to the grand jury because his investigation found evidence that all three officers were justified in using their weapons during the raid.

RELATED Former Louisville officer pleads not guilty to charges from night of Breonna Taylor killing