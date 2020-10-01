Oct. 1 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said Thursday night that he and first lady Melania Trump will quarantine after top aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus.

Trump tweeted that he and first lady Melania Trump are awaiting results of a COVID-19 test and will begin a quarantine process in the meantime.

Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

Appearing on Fox News' Hannity, Trump confirmed that Hicks, who has traveled with him multiple times including to Tuesday's presidential debate, had tested positive for the novel coronavirus and that he and the first lady are awaiting results by Thursday night or Friday.

"She did test positive, I just heard about this. She tested positive. She's a hard worker. Lot of masks, she wears masks a lot but she tested positive. Then I just went out with a test. I'll see -- you know, because we spent a lot of time -- and the first leady just went out with a test also. So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don't know," Trump said.

White House spokesman Judd Deere issued a statement saying Trump "takes the health and safety of himself and everyone who works in support of him and the American people very seriously."

"White Hous Operations collaborates with the Physician to the President and the White House Military Office to ensure all plans and procedures incorporate current CDC guidance and best practices for limiting COVID-19 exposure to the greatest extent possible both on complex and when the president is traveling," Deere added.

In May, two White House staffers, including Trump's personal valet tested positive for the coronavirus, while Vice President Mike Pence stayed away from the White House for a weekend while three other members of the coronavirus task force quarantined after potential exposure to an aide who had tested positive.

Both Trump and Pence reported negative tests following those incidents.

National security adviser Robert O'Brien and Kimberly Guilfoyle, a Trump campaign official and Donald Trump Jr.'s girlfriend, also both tested positive for COVID-19 in July.