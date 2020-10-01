News Alert
Jobless claims in U.S. rise by nearly 850,000; unemployment slightly declines
USMC F-35 fighter crashes near U.S.-Mexico border after midair collision
House postpones stimulus vote after Pelosi, Mnuchin meeting
New California law forms panel to examine reparations for slavery
Astronauts close to finding source of air leak at Int'l Space Station
North Korea discussed 'defects' in COVID-19 policy, state media says
Scenes from California's record-breaking wildfire season
Scenes from California's record-breaking wildfire season
 
