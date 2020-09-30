Sept. 30 (UPI) -- After his debate performance in Cleveland, President Donald Trump is scheduled to stage a campaign rally Wednesday in the battleground state of Minnesota.

Trump is scheduled to visit Duluth Wednesday night for a "Make America Great Again" rally at an aircraft hangar at the Duluth International Airport.

Before the rally, he was scheduled to attend a fundraiser at a private home in Minneapolis, the White House said.

The Duluth visit will be Trump's third campaign event at a Minnesota airport since August. He previously made stops in Mankato and Bemidji.

Minnesota is one of several battleground states targeted by Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. Four years ago, the state voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton and marked its 11th straight election in which it gave its electoral votes to the Democratic nominee.

Clinton, however, won the state by less than 2% and other traditionally Democratic states in the region, Michigan and Wisconsin, voted for Trump. Minnesota has 10 electoral votes.

Trump's strongest support in Minnesota is concentrated in the northeastern 8th District, where he beat Democrat Hillary Clinton by 16 points in 2016.

Tuesday night, Trump squared off in Cleveland with Biden in the first presidential debate. The event was marked by fiery exchanges, interruptions and a generally unruly tone.

Dr. Jill Biden is scheduled to campaign for her husband in Minnesota on Saturday. Joe Biden visited Duluth two weeks ago.

