Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Authorities in California announced Wednesday that a fourth person was killed in the Zogg Fire as wildfires continue to burn throughout the Western United States.

Shasta County Sheriff Eric Magrini said a man had been airlifted to UC Davis after sustaining severe burns Sunday and later died as a result of the injuries.

Advertisement

"It's unfortunate, my condolences go out to a fourth death that we've had as a result of this," Magrini said. "This was an individual who was evacuated with significant burns on the day of the origin of this fire."

The Zogg Fire grew to 51,955 acres and was 7% contained Wednesday, according to the California Department of Fire and Forestry Protection, or Cal Fire.

RELATED Fire on USS Antietam hurts 13 sailors

Cal Fire said that more than 8,100 wildfires have burned more than 3.9 million acres in California since the beginning of the year, resulting in 30 deaths and destroying more than 7,200 structures.

The Glass Fire, which also began Sunday, has now burned 48,440 acres in multiple North Bay counties at 2% containment.

Gov. Gavin Newsom declared states of emergency for Napa, Sonoma and Shasta counties as the two uncontrolled blazes burned through the areas.

RELATED Los Angeles Angels fire GM Billy Eppler after fifth straight losing season

Weather conditions are expected to continue to exacerbate the fire threat. Nearly 30 million people are under heat advisories in California, as temperatures exceed 100 degrees in some places, and no rain is forecast for much of the West Coast this week.

The National Weather Service has also issued red flag warnings in the North Bay area due to low humidity and windy conditions forecast overnight.

"It's been a long season. Most of [the firefighters] have been going since the middle of July, without rest from fire to fire here in the northern part of the state," Cal Fire Incident Commander Billy See said.

RELATED Environmental activist confirmed dead in Oregon wildfire