Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Former FBI Director James Comey will testify in Congress on Wednesday in the third oversight hearing related to the investigation of the bureau's inquiry of Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Comey will appear before the Senate judiciary committee as part of its oversight into the Crossfire Hurricane investigation. The hearing will begin at 10 a.m. EDT.

"Crossfire Hurricane" was the code name given to the FBI investigation into links between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russian officials, as well as whether there was coordination between the two parties to interfere in the election four years ago.

Republicans have long criticized the inquiry and the Trump administration declared invalid two of four surveillance warrants related to former campaign adviser Carter Page after Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz outlined 17 inaccuracies in three applications filed under the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

In 2018, Trump directed the department to declassify text messages sent by Comey and former FBI officials Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page and Justice Department official Bruce Ohr.

Committee chair Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Comey agreed to testify without a subpoena.

"The day of reckoning is upon us when it comes to Crossfire Hurricane," he told Fox News earlier this month. "I appreciate Mr. Comey coming before the committee and he will be respectfully treated but asked hard questions."

Graham said the committee is negotiating with McCabe to secure testimony, but former special counsel Robert Mueller declined an invitation to testify, saying he would not have enough time to prepare.

In the committee's two previous hearings in June and August, the panel heard testimony from former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein and former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates.