Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Authorities say a hostage situation in northwest Oregon late Monday has caused the deaths of multiple victims.

Deputies were earlier called to a home in Salem where they encountered the standoff. The armed suspect opened fire after authorities made initial contact, officials said.

Advertisement

The Marion County Sheriff's Office didn't disclose many details of the standoff other than to say it resulted in "multiple" deaths.

The gunman is among the dead, the sheriff's office said in a statement. No deputies were injured.

It's also unclear how the suspect and victims died. Investigators said they will release more details after relatives had been notified.

Streets around the home were cordoned off for hours during the standoff.

The Oregon State Police is leading the investigation, officials said.

Salem, the capital of Oregon, is located about 40 miles southwest of downtown Portland.