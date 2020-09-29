Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said late Monday that he will release grand jury records in the case of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman killed by Louisville police last spring, after previously saying they would remain private.
Cameron said he will comply with a ruling by a Kentucky state judge that granted the request of an unidentified juror seeking the release of sealed transcripts and video recordings of their deliberations last week.
"The grand jury is meant to be a secretive body," Cameron said. "It's apparent that the public interest in this case isn't going to allow that to happen."
Cameron announced last week that the grand jury had chosen not to bring homicide charges against any of the three Louisville police officers who fired their weapons in the raid that killed Taylor in March.
Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired earlier this summer, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing bullets into a neighboring home.
The lack of charges sparked protests nationwide and prompted calls by Taylor's family, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and others for Cameron to release recordings of the grand jury proceedings to examine what evidence was presented.
Cameron had steadfastly refused to do so until Monday, when Kentucky Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled in a favor of the juror who sought the records.
"As the special prosecutor, our team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the grand jury proceedings, and we stand by our belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool," Cameron added.
"Despite these concerns, we will comply with the Judge's order to release the recording on Wednesday."
The juror's motion cites a public interest in the recordings, saying there's a critical lack of trust in the legal system and the public now must be made aware of how Cameron interacted with the jury and how the indictment decisions were made.
"The citizens of this commonwealth have demonstrated their lack of faith in the process and proceedings in this matter and the justice system itself," the motion read. "Using the grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for these decisions only sows more seeds of doubt in the process while leaving a cold chill down the spines of future grand jurors."