Activists rally for Breonna Taylor near Jefferson Square Park in Louisville, Ky., on September 24 after a grand jury indicted one of three officers involved in the raid that killed Taylor, but charged none for her actual death. Photo by Mark Lyons/EPA-EFE

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said late Monday that he will release grand jury records in the case of Breonna Taylor, an unarmed Black woman killed by Louisville police last spring, after previously saying they would remain private.

Cameron said he will comply with a ruling by a Kentucky state judge that granted the request of an unidentified juror seeking the release of sealed transcripts and video recordings of their deliberations last week.

Advertisement

"The grand jury is meant to be a secretive body," Cameron said. "It's apparent that the public interest in this case isn't going to allow that to happen."

Cameron announced last week that the grand jury had chosen not to bring homicide charges against any of the three Louisville police officers who fired their weapons in the raid that killed Taylor in March.

RELATED Former Louisville officer pleads not guilty to charges from night of Breonna Taylor killing

Officer Brett Hankison, who was fired earlier this summer, was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for firing bullets into a neighboring home.

The lack of charges sparked protests nationwide and prompted calls by Taylor's family, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and others for Cameron to release recordings of the grand jury proceedings to examine what evidence was presented.

Cameron had steadfastly refused to do so until Monday, when Kentucky Judge Ann Bailey Smith ruled in a favor of the juror who sought the records.

"As the special prosecutor, our team has an ethical obligation not to release the recording from the grand jury proceedings, and we stand by our belief that such a release could compromise the ongoing federal investigation and could have unintended consequences such as poisoning the jury pool," Cameron added.

"Despite these concerns, we will comply with the Judge's order to release the recording on Wednesday."

The juror's motion cites a public interest in the recordings, saying there's a critical lack of trust in the legal system and the public now must be made aware of how Cameron interacted with the jury and how the indictment decisions were made.

"The citizens of this commonwealth have demonstrated their lack of faith in the process and proceedings in this matter and the justice system itself," the motion read. "Using the grand jurors as a shield to deflect accountability and responsibility for these decisions only sows more seeds of doubt in the process while leaving a cold chill down the spines of future grand jurors."

Protesters march for social justice The Surrogate's Court building exterior remains vandalized while Occupy City Hall protests continue outside City Hall in New York City on June 30. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Hundreds have been gathering in a park near City Hall for over a week to demand stripping the New York Police Department of $1 billion in funding as the City Council prepares to vote on a city budget. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Occupy City Hall protests continue in a park outside City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo Actress Cynthia Nixon wears a protective face mask when she joins Occupy City Hall protests. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A young boy and his father look over display of teddy bears with the message, "we deserve a future free of racial injustice" in Los Angeles on June 28. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Lowriders fill the streets near City Hall to protest the criminalization of cruising, George Floyd's murder, Latin rights and police brutality and accountability in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Demonstrations and other activities continue across the nation, targeting systemic racism and police brutality. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo Protesters march to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's home in St. Louis on June 28. The protesters are asking for Krewson to resign after reading names and addresses of those who have different ideas on how the police department should look, during her daily Facebook update. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A man holding a semi-automatic rifle yells at protesters walking past his house en route to Krewson's home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo A large crowd of protesters yells outside Krewson's home. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo Vanessa Mnobu of Frederick, Md., participates in a demonstration at Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C., on June 27. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo A woman jumps rope during a The Chocolate City Experience & Black Lives Matter D.C. Collab gathering at Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators hold hands at Black Lives Matter Plaza as protests, demonstrations and gatherings have taken place daily since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo From left to right, Clearance Thompson, Jendaya Heredia and London Williams protest at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House in Washington, D.C., on June 25. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Elijah Liskin, 17, of Denver, sits on a barrier at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Signs cover the fence blocking Lafayette Park near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A visitor looks at signs on the fence surrounding Lafayette Park. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Peaceful protesters march toward Black Lives Matter Plaza in Washington, D.C. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Metropolitan Police protect St. John's Episcopal Church at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. This is the church where President Donald Trump posed with a Bible in a controversial photo opportunity. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Protesters raise their fists at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Demonstrators march toward Black Lives Matter Plaza. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo Protesters gather near a construction site for a new storage facility in Bethesda, Md., on Thursday. They argue that the remains of African Americans are located on the site. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo The construction site seen here is where protesters say Montgomery County and developers "are digging up our ancestors, who were kidnapped from Africa, enslaved, tortured and raped" and want Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich to halt the construction. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo A protester holds up a painting of George Floyd near City Hall in New York City on Thursday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A protester takes a nap near City Hall. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo A protester paints a sign. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo